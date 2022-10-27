Valley officials working to tackle fentanyl smuggling

Cameron County District Attorney's Office is tackling fentanyl smuggling.

While the Valley may not have many known fentanyl-related deaths, one death is one too many.

"Right now, we're investigating one known OD that we believe may be fentanyl-related," Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz said. "So we've been very fortunate."

Those deaths are being blamed on Mexican cartels who smuggle the drug in.

"Again, we are not being naive, we know that it's out there, we know that it's coming through here," Saenz said. "And that's why we are here, because we want to keep it as it is right now."

Several busts have been recorded in Hidalgo County.

Authorities seized about 44 pounds at the Pharr International Bridge earlier this month. The stash was reportedly worth more than $1 million on the streets.