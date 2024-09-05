Shaine Casas donates Team USA Olympic flag to McAllen library

Rio Grande Valley Olympian Shaine Casas was in his hometown of McAllen Thursday.

The Team USA swimmer joined his former coaches at the McAllen Public Library.

Casas had a strong showing at the Olympics in Paris and though he didn't win a medal, he received a special one from city leaders.

"After I made the team, you know I had... the Valley kind of pushing me forward and rooting for me, and it's nice to know that. I didn't really know that before, but now that I do it's extra motivation as I'm reevaluating for these next four years," Casas said.

Casas donated an autographed Team USA flag to the library. He's ready to compete at the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

