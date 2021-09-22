Valley organization remembers lives lost to murder

Edinburg City Council on Tuesday voted to recognize Sept. 25 as a Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.

It’s a bittersweet day for many members of the Rio Grande Valley who continue to deal with the loss of a loved one as a result of violent crime.

Data from the proclamation states that the Valley experienced 47 murders in 2020 alone.

The Rio Grande Valle Families and Friends of Murdered Children is a chapter of a larger, national organization. Their mission is to support those still dealing with the trauma of loss. They also hope to bring attention to cold cases throughout the area.

During Tuesday’s proclamation, members hope that with events like this, the voices of those who are killed continue to be heard.

Watch the video above for the full story.