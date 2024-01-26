Valley organizations helping colonia residents prepare for severe weather

Families living in colonias in the Rio Grande Valley were given tips on how to prepare their homes for severe weather.

The two-day event was hosted by the Valley nonprofit organizations Proyecto Azteca and Voces Unidas.

Families who attended the event received items that will come in handy during an emergency.

Amber Arriaga-Salinas, the assistant executive director for Proyecto Azteca, says weather in the Valley can be unpredictable at times.

No matter what kind of extreme weather comes our way, it's important to have the right tools, Arriaga-Salinas said.

The American Red Cross provided information about the importance of having smoke detectors in their house.

More information on severe weather assistance is available on Proyecto Azteca’s website.

Watch the video above for the full story.