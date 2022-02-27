Valley Orthodox church weighs in on Russian invasion of Ukraine— parishioners pray for peace

Close to 200 Ukrainians have died following the Russian invasion of the county, according to Ukraine's Health Minister Viktor Lyashko.

A small parish of about 90 Orthodox Christians in the Rio Grande Valley are coming together to condemn the invasion.

“This is personal,” said Parish Council President at Saint George the Martyr Eastern Orthodox Church in Pharr, Michael Mezmar. “This is real. And it's an affront to God.”

Mezmar's parish represents people from 23 countries, many from Russia and Ukraine. He says the Russia's invasion goes against their faith, adding that they've been praying for a peaceful resolution.

“It hits really close to home for me,” Mezmar said. “It hits really close to home for all of us because most people in Ukraine are Orthodox Christians like we are— most people in Russia are Orthodox Christians like we are. In one sense, our blood is fighting our blood. Theologically, this is a massive disruption to the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit. This is a massive disruption to God.”

As the conflict persists, prayers continue in hopes the fighting will end soon.