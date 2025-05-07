x

Valley orthopedic surgeon raising awareness on osteoporosis

6 hours 50 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, May 07 2025 May 7, 2025 May 07, 2025 3:38 PM May 07, 2025 in News - Local

Osteoporosis affects millions. It's a condition that weakens bones and increases the risk of fractures, especially as people get older.

DHR Health Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Zain Sayeed speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how all month long, doctors are raising awareness and educating people about this condition.

For more information, call 956-362-6683.

