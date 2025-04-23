Valley pastor explains the process to elect new pope
Catholics across the world are praying for Pope Francis during a nine day mourning period.
“[We are] praying for the pope today since he passed, hoping we will get a pope that is as half as good as he was,” Evelia Patina said.
Within the next 20 days, a papal conclave will assemble to elect the new pope.
Father Manuel Razo with St. John the Baptist Catholic Church said a conclave is the process where cardinals come together inside the Sistine Chapel to elect the next pope.
“God, through the Holy Spirit, inspires the cardinals to elect the best person to rule the Catholic Church,” Razo said. “They can vote up to four times a day."
Father Razo said after each vote, the cardinals burn their ballots.
Smoke at the Sistine Chapel is a sign of the results.
“If no one is elected, it’s black smoke," Razo said.
If a two-thirds vote is met, then white smoke will appear from the chimney.
“After the pope is elected, and he accepts being the pope, he is presented to the people," Razo said.
Patina said he hopes the next pope is accepting of all people like Pope Francis was.
Others like Mercedes resident Rosa Rojas want the new pope to advocate for the poor.
“We simply need someone that will listen to us when we need help and when we feel alone. They are always there for us when we need to hear a good message,” Rojas said.
