Valley pastor shares the importance of Good Friday

Holy Week continues for the faithful.

Good Friday is an important day on the religious calendar, and many across the Rio Grande Valley will be celebrating.

Good Friday is celebrated amongst several different denominations of the Christian religion, Catholics, Methodists, Baptist and many more.

The day signifies when Jesus was crucified on the cross. The Friday before Easter amongst Christians holds a special place for worship.

Good Friday is part of Holy Week, which includes Palm Sunday and leads up to Easter Sunday, when Catholics believe Jesus was resurrected.

Good Friday itself is a day of remembrance and mourning, when services will be held focusing on the ultimate sacrifice Jesus made when he was crucified on the cross.

"Because we believe that Jesus's work on the cross brings us life, we call it Good Friday, not that it is a good day and not how we usually use it, but in the sense of holy," First United Methodist Church Pastor Jon Herrin said.

Herrin shares how the holiday will be observed.

"For our own congregation, tomorrow evening will have a silent, kind of dark, remembrance of what God has done for us in the price of Jesus Christ on the cross. Many Christian groups will do something similar to that," Herrin said.

There will be a solemn service that will start Friday night at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in McAllen. There will also be several services on Easter Sunday starting at 9 a.m.