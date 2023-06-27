Valley physician pleads guilty to practicing medicine without a license

A Brownsville man faces up to 10 years in prison after admitting to practicing medicine without a license in federal court, according to a news release.

Fernando Mendez, 50, was arrested in September 2022 on multiple charges of health care fraud and identity theft, court records show.

Mendez was a physician assistant at CCI Therapy Counseling Centers International when his license was suspended by the Texas Medical Board in July 2021 after he was deemed a "continuing threat to public welfare.

Mendez was then prohibited from practicing medicine, the release stated.

"However, Mendez allegedly continued to evaluate and treat patients at mental health clinics in Brownsville, Harlingen and Pharr and billed Medicaid for services he rendered during his suspension," a news release sent out after his arrested stated.

The indictment alleges Mendez attempted to conceal his continued practice of medicine by using identities of other physicians and medical personnel, and created records while the physicians were traveling outside the United States, according to the release.

Mendez is also accused of submitting false statements to the Texas Medical Board in an effort to conceal his improper practice of medicine.

Court records show Mendez pleaded guilty to a charge of health care fraud as part of a plea agreement.

Mendez’s sentencing is set for Oct. 2, 2023