Valley police chiefs added to Texas Commission of Law Enforcement advisory committee

Two Rio Grande Valley police chiefs have been named to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement advisory committee.

McAllen's police chief Victor Rodriguez was named last week, and Edinburg's police chief Jaime Ayala also got a seat.

"The opportunity to meet with members of the committee across the state is gonna really bring some insight, because you have some agencies that have just a couple of officers, and then you have some that have thousands of officers," Ayala said.

Together, they will work with other commission members to establish and enforce standards in law enforcement across Texas.