Valley psychiatrist warns daylight saving time may trigger seasonal affective disorder

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, Nov. 5, meaning that clocks will go back one hour — and it will get dark outside earlier.

For some people, that can cause seasonal affective disorder, also known as SAD.

Dr, Jose Igoa — a psychiatrist and the medical director at DHR Behavioral Health — says it happens because people don't get enough sunlight.

Those affected may feel a lack of motivation, have a hard time concentrating, and have changes in appetite.

Igoa recommends keeping a normal routine and sleep schedule during this time change.

“I think exercise does help a lot, in terms of getting tired and being able to sleep well,” Igoa said. “Also, trying to stay away from substances that may be disrupted to sleep, such as caffeine — the most frequent one, but also alcohol, and any other psychotropic agents.”

Igoa said our bodies love consistency and routine, and it’s why it's recommended we change our clocks before Sunday, so we can wake up with the new time.

Igoa also recommended spending more time outside to control our circadian rhythms — the internal body clock that runs our sleep, our mood and our appetite.

It’s also recommended to keep kids and teens active until it's their normal bedtime.