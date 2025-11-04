Valley races to keep an eye on this Election Day

Tuesday is Election Day, and one of the most profile races on the ballot is the Edinburg mayoral race.

Johnny Garcia, former mayor Richard Molina, Omar Ochoa and Jonathon Salinas are on the ballot after current mayor Ramiro Garza announced he wouldn’t be running for reelection.

PSJA ISD is asking voters to approve two different bond proposals that total $60 million. The bonds will pay for renovations on the district’s performing arts facilities, new school buildings and roof replacements and AC repairs.

Cameron County Drainage District No. 6 voters will decide on a $25 million bond proposal for drainage projects in the areas between La Feria and Santa Rosa.

