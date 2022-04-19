Valley residents affected by 2018, 2019 floods encouraged to apply for state assistance

KRGV File Photo

Residents in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties who were affected by flooding in 2018 or 2019 are encouraged to apply for assistance through the Texas General Land Office's Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Program.

The program helps with home repairs or full reconstruction, as well as repayment of eligible out-of-pocket repair costs up to $50,000, according to a news release.

The program, which opened a year ago, still has funding available in the three Valley counties.

HARP is a first-come, first-served program and all homeowners are encouraged to apply immediately.

GLO expects the funds will run out by the end of the summer.

For more information, visit https://recovery.texas.gov/2018-floods-2019-disasters/programs/2018-2019-harp/index.html