Valley residents concerned for potential fraud in mail-in ballots

With the pandemic, organizations like the Texas Democratic Party are now pushing mail-in-ballot applications to eligible voters - sending almost 1.75 million statewide.

Elections Administrator Remi Garza says the outreach is normal.

Using various methods to collect voter data and contact information from sources like those "win a free vacation" kiosks in the mall - or signing up to receive info from a candidate at some point in the past can all put you on the list.

In Cameron County, some residents have reached out to Channel 5 with concern for potential fraud after receiving applications for deceased relatives.

Garza says in those cases his office works to prevent potential conflicts by keeping their own voter rolls up to date and not taking the offense lightly.

