Valley residents experiencing weather-related outages

More than 20,000 Rio Grande Valley residents are without power due to the cold weather.

According to AEP, nearly 15,900 customers in the Valley do not have power, 3,900 are reportedly in the Palmview area.

Magic Valley Electric Co-op is reporting about 5,000 outages in the Valley as well, with most of their cases being in the Pharr, San Juan and Alamo area.

Crews are working to restore service as soon as possible.

AEP customers who want to report an outage in their area can click here.

Magic Valley customers who want to report an outage can click here.