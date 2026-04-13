Valley residents file taxes ahead of April deadline

The clock is ticking for Rio Grande Valley residents to file their taxes before the April 15 deadline.

With days until the deadline, tax preparation services are staying busy.

So far, workers at a Weslaco business have already helped hundreds of people file their returns and they know more people will come in.

"It is definitely something that I'm going to do because I've just been putting it off, the past two or three years I leave it until the last week," Edinburg resident Eddie Espinoza said.

"We actually scheduled our appointment about two weeks ago," Donna resident Erika Guerrero said. "We usually get it done by February, but this year, we just haven't done it yet, so we have an appointment tomorrow so we can beat that deadline."

That deadline is Wednesday, April 15th.

Tax preparer Giselle Torres warns that there are consequences if you don't file.

"Even if you owe the IRS, you can still avoid penalties and penalties can be up to 25 percent off of that and when you don't file you also get interests accumulated," Torres said.

She recommends filing for an extension instead.

"They just want to see something coming in from your part, of course, always setting a payment arrangement can help avoid you everything, even putting a lien on your home," Torres said.

Torres says during tax season, scammers are more active. She says to protect yourself, make sure you are only giving your personal information to someone certified.

"Sadly, there's fraud committed in-between. Maybe you sent it to the wrong person, maybe you did this and it is very severe when it comes to that because they can go ahead and get your social," Torres said.

Another recommendation is to never send your personal information to a stranger.

"Don't send out documents without you knowing the person," Torres said.

Watch the video above for the full story.