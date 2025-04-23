Valley residents impacted by recent floods hopeful for federal assistance

The Cameron County Emergency Department confirmed to Channel 5 News the entire Rio Grande Valley met the threshold to request federal assistance to help rebuild after last month's historic rainfall.

The rainfall produced severe flooding throughout the Valley.

The Cameron County community of Green Valley Farms was heavily impacted by the flood. Resident Juan Casanova said he and his family were trapped in their home for eight days because of the high floodwaters surrounding the home.

Casanova said that about a foot of water got into his home, damaging several bedrooms and pieces of furniture.

Now, he's working to remove and clean the flood damaged walls. He's sleeping in his living room until he's able to repair the bedroom.

Local officials have helped where they can, and state and federal officials have come to see the damage themselves.

"FEMA came in and FEMA did a broad stroke, a great check to see if the damage was as bad as they thought it was. And it was,” Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen said.

Hushen said there were around 1,800 homes throughout the Rio Grande Valley that were damaged or destroyed in the storm. The damage level was high enough for Governor Greg Abbott to request a presidential disaster declaration.

Hushen said almost all of northern Cameron County was impacted. If a federal disaster is declared, people can apply for federal assistance to get funding or reimbursement for home or vehicle repairs.

“It has not reached the threshold yet for public assistance, which is to cities and counties,” Hushen said. “Right now what we're looking at is our first step is to get individual assistance to the families."

For now, families such as the Casanovas are hoping FEMA steps in to help

“It would help a lot because we need some money,” Casanova said.

Hushen said there is no timeline on when a response from FEMA is expected.

Watch the video above for the full story.