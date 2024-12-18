Valley residents invited to experience South Pole Illuminated Festival in McAllen

The magic of Christmas is here and the city of McAllen is hosting its annual South Pole Illuminated Festival at the McAllen Convention Center.

McAllen Convention Center Marketing and Special Events Supervisor Joe Garcia speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the activities and attractions the community can enjoy.

The South Pole Illuminated Festival is going on right now and ends on December 29 at the McAllen Convention Center.

