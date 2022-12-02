x

Valley residents ready for McAllen Holiday Parade

7 hours 57 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, December 02 2022 Dec 2, 2022 December 02, 2022 8:57 AM December 02, 2022 in News - Local
By: Crystal Martinez

The city of McAllen is getting ready for its annual holiday parade. 

The McAllen Holiday Parade starts at 6 p.m. Saturday. 

Valley residents say they're making plans to attend the event. 

"It's pretty amazing," said Valley resident Linda Hahn. "I see it on TV, and it's just so impressive. If I had little ones, I would take them out."

For more information about road closures, concert lineup and more, visit the city of McAllen's Facebook page. 

