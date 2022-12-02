Valley residents ready for McAllen Holiday Parade
The city of McAllen is getting ready for its annual holiday parade.
The McAllen Holiday Parade starts at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Valley residents say they're making plans to attend the event.
"It's pretty amazing," said Valley resident Linda Hahn. "I see it on TV, and it's just so impressive. If I had little ones, I would take them out."
For more information about road closures, concert lineup and more, visit the city of McAllen's Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
Recount doesn't change outcome of Brownsville ISD Board of Trustee Place 2...
-
Adam Hinojosa requests recount in Senate District 27 race
-
Man killed in Thanksgiving hit-and-run crash in Pharr identified
-
PSJA North Raiders regional finals preview
-
Valley residents ready for McAllen Holiday Parade