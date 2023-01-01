Valley residents share their favorite memories of 2022

Another year in the books, Channel 5 News spoke with people in the Valley of all ages as they look back at their favorite 2022 moments of the year.

From welcoming a child into the family, to celebrating career success.

“Giving birth to my daughter, there was a little bit of complications,” Valley resident Siria Molina said.

“Well, getting my job as a supervisor,” Valley resident Ruben Garza said.

There are a lot of reasons to be thankful for in 2022, many life-changing moments.

“I just had a baby boy November 22nd,” Austin resident Mariah Dickerson said. “We are here, actually celebrating our friends getting married, so we’re just having lots of love at the end of the year.”

