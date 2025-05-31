Valley residents show up for Grupo Frontera music video
A large crowd showed up as Grupo Frontera shot a music video at the Alamo Flea Market on Friday.
The band asked for extras, and the Rio Grande Valley responded with fans lining up hours in advance.
"I came to dance and have fun. It's nice this evening, and I'm here to have a good time," Carlos Olguin said.
Grupo Frontera is originally from Edinburg, and they did not give a release date for the video.
