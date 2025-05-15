Valley residents still have time to appeal property taxes
Thursday is the deadline to appeal property taxes.
There were lots of people at the Hidalgo County Appraisal District on Wednesday. Some are wondering why the Appraisal District thinks they've made thousands of dollars in improvements again this year, especially, when nothing has been done to the property.
"The reason you see a change from one year to the next is because the market is still changing, and it typically changes going upward," Hidalgo County Appraisal District's Assistance Chief Appraiser Jorge Gonzalez said.
Thursday is the last day to submit an appeal if you think your property taxes are too high.
