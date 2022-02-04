Valley residents stock up on supplies for winter weather

Many Valley residents decided not to take a chance with the cold front, and stocked up on supplies at local hardware and grocery stores.

After last year's power failure, broken pipes and dead vegetation, losses added up.

"If you didn't learn from last time, I mean, shame on you,” said Hidalgo County resident Angel Morales.

Morales said he’s prepared for the drop in temperatures and had a generator ready to go.

An employee at Los Pinos Hardware store in Edinburg said insulating your plumbing could help prevent costly pipe bursts.

"They usually think like, 'Oh, it's never going to get that cold here,’” said Los Pinos Hardware employee Michael Salazar. “Sure enough, there was a bunch of freezing going on in those PVC pipes and they were just breaking."

Meanwhile at M. Rivas Supermarket in Pharr, people stocked up for a warm meal.

"Ingredients to make menudo and pozole,” said cashier Hilda Gonzalez.

The manager at the hardware store said they have a shortage of some supplies due to supply chain issues.