Valley Residents Upset after Being Charged 13 Years of Unpaid Irrigation Taxes

EDINBURG – A community on the outskirts of Edinburg saddled with taxes from over a decade ago.

The majority of the people living there now say they weren't even there then, and they don't think they should have to pay for someone else’s mistakes.

The Hidalgo County Irrigation District 1 is looking for overdue taxes from 1990 to 2003 and to collect on an entire subdivision, but the residents of San Cristobal in Edinburg say they're coming after the wrong people.

Daniel Martinez and Danny Castillo both received delinquent statements asking for 13 years of unpaid irrigation taxes, totaling about $1200.

Their biggest issue is that they didn't live there during those years.

Castillo says he moved on to his property in 2004 he was one of the first in the area and has never used Irrigation District 1 for water.

We've been in contact with the irrigation district.

They declined an on camera interview but told us they would be sending us a statement.

Watch the video for the full story.