Valley residents with underlying conditions taking precautions amid pandemic

The Centers for Disease Control shows adults with hypertension, obesity, and metabolic disease have a higher chance of ending up hospitalized with COVID-19.

Doctor Swarnalatha Kanneganti, a cardiologist with South Texas Health System Clinics, says that's what they're seeing in Rio Grande Valley hospitals.

“Patients with comorbidities definitely are at higher risk compared to regular patients who don't have any of this,” Kanneganti said.

The Valley has a high diabetes prevalence of around 31% compared to the rest of the country - 12.3%.

For more information watch the video above.