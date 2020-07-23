x

Valley residents with underlying conditions taking precautions amid pandemic

2 hours 57 minutes ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 July 23, 2020 9:15 AM July 23, 2020 in News - Local
By: Michael Scott

The Centers for Disease Control shows adults with hypertension, obesity, and metabolic disease have a higher chance of ending up hospitalized with COVID-19.

Doctor Swarnalatha Kanneganti, a cardiologist with South Texas Health System Clinics, says that's what they're seeing in Rio Grande Valley hospitals.

“Patients with comorbidities definitely are at higher risk compared to regular patients who don't have any of this,” Kanneganti said.

The Valley has a high diabetes prevalence of around 31% compared to the rest of the country - 12.3%.

For more information watch the video above.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days