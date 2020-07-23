Valley residents with underlying conditions taking precautions amid pandemic
The Centers for Disease Control shows adults with hypertension, obesity, and metabolic disease have a higher chance of ending up hospitalized with COVID-19.
Doctor Swarnalatha Kanneganti, a cardiologist with South Texas Health System Clinics, says that's what they're seeing in Rio Grande Valley hospitals.
“Patients with comorbidities definitely are at higher risk compared to regular patients who don't have any of this,” Kanneganti said.
The Valley has a high diabetes prevalence of around 31% compared to the rest of the country - 12.3%.
For more information watch the video above.
More News
News Video
-
City of Raymondville holds parade to encourage residents to fill the 2020...
-
Doctor speaks on new app designed to help patients communicate with physicians
-
Doctor: Getting retested for COVID-19 without symptoms could prolong self-isolation
-
Valley residents with underlying conditions taking precautions amid pandemic
-
Workers compensation for first responders who contract covid-19