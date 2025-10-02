Valley's first IKEA store opens in Pharr

The Rio Grande Valley now has its first IKEA store.

The furniture store opened in Pharr on Wednesday at the Pharr Town Center — located near the Cinemark Theater.

A grand opening ceremony was held.

“You no longer have to drive three and a half hours, we're now available right away for you. Over 18 hundred products are in stock for immediate take away,” IKEA Pharr Market Manager Keena Garcia said.

A spokesperson said around 40 people are employed at the store.