Valley's first IKEA store opens in Pharr
The Rio Grande Valley now has its first IKEA store.
The furniture store opened in Pharr on Wednesday at the Pharr Town Center — located near the Cinemark Theater.
A grand opening ceremony was held.
“You no longer have to drive three and a half hours, we're now available right away for you. Over 18 hundred products are in stock for immediate take away,” IKEA Pharr Market Manager Keena Garcia said.
A spokesperson said around 40 people are employed at the store.
