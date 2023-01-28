Valley's Only School District SWAT Team Finishes Back to School Training

EDINBURG – The members of the Rio Grande Valley's only school district SWAT team are gearing up for Edinburg's new school year.

They finished up back to school training.

Officials say it's tailored to the most recent mass shooting events.

"Right after the Walmart shooting in El Paso, some parents have called, 'hey, what are y'all doing to make our students safe?'," says Ricardo Perez, Jr., Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District police chief.

Edinburg CISD is the only school district in the Valley with their own SWAT team.

SWAT captains are training the district's entire fleet of first responders in tactics.

A new state law inspired by the Texas Santa Fe High School shooting last year also goes into effect this school year.

It mandates a threat assessment team in all school districts.

Perez tells us their team has already been in place.

