Valley school district employees claim political retaliation in lawsuit

RIO GRANDE CITY – Employees of the Rio Grande City Consolidated Independent School District are claiming political retaliation in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Twelve plaintiffs filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the district.

In the complaint, the plaintiffs allege facing demotions, decrease in pay and the negatively altering of their career paths. They believe they faced retaliatory actions for supporting candidates who ultimately did not win in the 2018 school board election.

Their attorney, Alfonso Kennard, Jr. sent a statement that reads:

"Not only is it unfortunate that hard working people are targeted in the workplace for participating in the political process, it is also illegal. Our clients are hard workers that were retaliated against by elected officials simply for supporting other candidates. We have many recordings and witnesses and look forward to our day in court. We won’t let this type of illegal and irrational behavior against working people continue."

The attorney representing the school district, Arcadio Salinas, sent a response saying they have not yet been served.

"As of today, the District has not been formally served with a new federal lawsuit alleging violations of first amendment rights/political retaliation. Upon formal service and receipt, the school district will carefully review the matter take all necessary and appropriate steps and measures."

Correction: This story has been updated to correctly attribute statements to each attorney.