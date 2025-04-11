Valley school districts helping residents recover after heavy flood

Rio Grande Valley school districts are stepping in to help in flood recovery efforts where they can.

Clean up efforts continue for the Gutierrez family. Their home was among the hundreds flooded when a storm swept through the Valley two weeks ago

"We'll have to start fresh, but it'll be ok," Harlingen resident Jazmine Gutierrez said.

Clothes, furniture, toys and walls we're damaged. Now, those walls are gone.

"I just did not want to risk the mold with the children in the home," Gutierrez said. "When they were pulling the dry wall out of our bedrooms, the water kept coming out. The insulation was holding on to that water."

Gutierrez, her husband and their three children live in the home near Morgan Boulevard. In their neighborhood, you can still the damage. Furniture put out by their neighbors lays outside.

The day of the floods, they tried to save what they could as the water in their home flooded up to their shins.

"The back of the house was flooded the most, at least very quickly. By the time we come back in here, it's coming in through the front door, the back door," Gutierrez said.

Two of Gutierrez's children attend Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District schools. The district has been working with families to get them the supplies they might need.

Nearby, Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District is also working on flood relief efforts.

"They've lost a lot, they've been impacted greatly by it," Las Yescas Elementary School Principal Lynn Martinez said.

Martinez says at least 25 families were severely affected by the flooding.

Harlingen CISD said they have already helped over a thousand people.

Different districts, businesses and the school community have come together to help donate different items, including clothes, food, personal care items, towels and cleaning supplies.

"We all united, got together and said what can we do to help them? The community has really come together," Martinez said.

Anyone who has been affected by the flooding in Harlingen can visit the school district's clothing closet, located at 216 North 21st Street. For more information, click here.

In Los Fresnos, residents call the district at 956-254-5000 to see what you can pick up and where.