Valley school districts raise more than $6,000 for California wildfire victims
Several Rio Grande Valley school districts raised a total of $6,805.72 through the Coins for California campaign.
The campaign is meant to support the victims of the devastating wildfires in California.
A ceremony was held at the Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District boardroom. The school districts who participated in the campaign included Los Fresnos CISD, Lasara Independent School District, Santa Maria Independent School District and Point Isabel Independent School District.
They all presented their donations to the American Red Cross.
The Coins for California campaign ran from January 13 through February 13.
