Valley school districts to distribute child ID kits

Valley parents are encouraged to keep their children's fingerprints and spit sample, just in case they ever go missing.

Region One Education Service Center in Edinburg is giving child ID kits to local school districts to distribute to parents.

The kits are designed to help police get a head start on cases involving missing children.

"These kits are given to the law enforcement detectives," Port Isabel police Captain Jose Luis Cadeno said. "They start on the investigation depending on the situation, if they need to get sent to the lab, then they get sent to the lab for DNA testing and other items like fingerprint testing and everything like that, so it can be in the system."

Region One received 2,073 kits and more than 30 area school districts have already picked up their kits.