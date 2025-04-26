Valley school educators voice concern over school choice bill

Governor Greg Abbott has not signed the school choice bill, but he's expected to soon.

Public school educators are concerned with what this could mean for teachers, students and resources. People in favor of the bill say this new law wouldn't affect funding for public education.

"It's going to be very difficult, you know, how do I explain this to students?" Brownsville Independent School District Resource Special Education teacher Esmeralda Garcia-Barajas said.

Garcia-Barrajas is concerned the district is losing students to private schools. With fewer students, that means less teachers and resources.

"They are going to take our best students and the students who already have the support probably at home, and we are still going to have to take every single student no matter what," Garcia-Barrajas said.

Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Gonzalo Salazar is also against the school voucher plan.

"Here we are sending tax dollars to private institutions to pay for tuition," Salazar said.

Senate Bill 2 is a $1 billion proposal which would allow families to use taxpayer dollars to pay for private schooling.

The first year will have a limit of 90,000 students. Families could get up to $10,000 a year per student.

"It doesn't really create opportunities for children who live in economically disadvantaged homes whose parents don't have the means to get them to schools," Salazar said.

Dr. Salazar says 80 percent of the families they serve come from economically disadvantaged homes. It could pose a challenge for parents that might not be able to make up the difference.

School leaders are also concerned about what this means with funding for public education.

"Diverting funds that could be going to public education at a time when inflation is what the legislature will do this biennium will not even get us back to funding levels for 2019," Salazar said.

Both Governor Abbott and pro-school choice parents agree, this allows them to choose what type of education they want their child to receive.

Governor Abbott still needs to sign the bill into law for it to go into effect. The program will then launch at the start of the next school year.

