Valley schools among those recognized as blue ribbon winners

Across the state of Texas, 26 schools were named Blue Ribbon winners Tuesday – with seven local schools among those recognized.

McAllen ISD’s Achieve Early College High School was among those recognized, this is the second time it’s received that recognition.

"What it means is that we have established ourselves as a top-performing school academically with regard to academic achievement, so our students have been able to perform at a very high level over a period of time,” McAllen ISD Superintendent Dr. J.A. Gonzalez said. “That puts us in a position to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School."

Other local schools recognized in what’s called the “Super Bowl of education awards” included