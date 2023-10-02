Valley schools recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools

Two elementary schools in the Rio Grande Valley were recently honored.

Roel & Celia Saenz Elementary School in Roma and Ortiz Elementary school in Brownsville were named national blue-ribbon schools by the US Department of Education.

They’re among the 26 schools in Texas to receive the recognition.

Officials at Roel & Celia Saenz Elementary School said this is a big honor for the school because they are economically disadvantaged.

Lydia Eguia, a 5th grade teacher at the elementary school, said she works to make sure every student needs are met.

Eguia said staff meets every week to make sure their teaching curriculum is the same across all grade levels, and they look at the weekly and monthly test scores.

