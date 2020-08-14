Valley schools training substitute teachers for online learning

Some Rio Grande Valley school districts are offering online training to substitute teachers for the upcoming school year.

Brownsville Independent School District Assistant Superintendent Carmelita Rodriguez said: "We don't want a classroom to be without a teacher from day one."

Some Rio Grande Valley school districts will be training substitute teachers to use digital platforms such as Google Classroom, Seesaw and Schoology.

Watch the video for the full story.