Valley set to receive more than 21,000 'first doses' of COVID-19 vaccine first week of February

The state of Texas will receive more than half a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government next week according to the Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

The shipment will be the biggest to the state since mid-December when Texas received 620,000 doses.

Since then, the state has received an average of 330,000 doses weekly.

The Department of State Health Services says a 30% increase in the number of Moderna doses from the federal government, and a one-time return of 126,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that was set aside for the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program were the reason behind the larger shipments.

In a statement, DSHS said they are “allocating the doses from the long-term care program to providers in counties where allocations have been significantly less than their share of the population, particularly in the suburban Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.”

Of the 520,425 “first doses,” 21,575 are set to ship to vaccination hubs and other providers in all four Valley counties.

19,775 of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are destined for hubs like Cameron and Hidalgo County Health Departments, DHR Health, and UT Health RGV.

The remaining 1,800 doses will be sent to hospitals and clinics around the Valley.