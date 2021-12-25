Valley shoppers track down last-minute gifts and items on Christmas Eve

Tracking down last-minute gifts and items wasn’t easy for Valley shoppers on Christmas Eve.

"We're looking through the store to find the last grains for the pozole because everything is just sold out,” said shopper Citali Puente. “Everyone has been going really fast."

Some shoppers said they waited until Friday to make their purchases because they weren’t sure of what they were cooking, or because they still had missing items. Others were swamped with work and not able to make time until today.

All were thankful they were able to find what they needed to make this Christmas special.

"The fact that we can all be together, united as a family this year, is amazing,” said shpper Gloria Saldana.