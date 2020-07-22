Valley teen raising money for mobile medical unit

Pablo Ramirez, a high school senior, is raising money to make sure all Rio Grande Valley patients are able to receive medical attention.

Ramirez launched his nonprofit organization in 2018 called The Invisible Project – he plans to raise enough money to have a mobile medical unit traveling to patients in need.

Ramirez partnered with several organizations including El Milagro Clinic based out of McAllen – the medical unit would be stocked with everything a normal clinic room has.

Anyone interested in donating or wants more information can visit the Invisible Project website.

For more information watch the video above.