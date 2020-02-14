Valley to experience above average temperatures in February
BROWNSVILLE – Warm temperatures throughout January will continue into February. The Rio Grande Valley saw some of those warm temperatures this week with highs in the upper 80s, near record levels.
According to the National Weather Service the above average temperatures from January give the Valley a taste of just how hot the spring and summer will be.
McAllen average of 67.9 degrees took second place for the hottest January on record and it’s all thanks to cold fronts that didn’t hold their end of the deal.
Barry Goldsmith, with the NWS, says the last significant cold front was in November. Average temperatures have been about seven degrees warmer than what they should be for this time of year.
Watch the video above for the full report.
More News
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood