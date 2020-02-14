Valley to experience above average temperatures in February

BROWNSVILLE – Warm temperatures throughout January will continue into February. The Rio Grande Valley saw some of those warm temperatures this week with highs in the upper 80s, near record levels.

According to the National Weather Service the above average temperatures from January give the Valley a taste of just how hot the spring and summer will be.

McAllen average of 67.9 degrees took second place for the hottest January on record and it’s all thanks to cold fronts that didn’t hold their end of the deal.

Barry Goldsmith, with the NWS, says the last significant cold front was in November. Average temperatures have been about seven degrees warmer than what they should be for this time of year.

