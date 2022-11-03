Valley Uber driver unknowingly picked up five migrants from Mexico, authorities say

Five migrants from Mexico were discovered inside an Uber's SUV last Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Uber driver reportedly pick up the five migrants by a restaurant near the river in Mission, and was going to drop them off at the mall in McAllen.

A Texas State trooper pulled over the Uber driver for a traffic violation when he reportedly spotted the five people and found out they were in the country illegally.

Authorities say the Uber driver will not be facing charges, as he cooperated with the investigation.

Authorities believe the driver did not know he was chauffeuring people for smugglers.