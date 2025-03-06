Valley Veterans Affairs office reacts to plans to lay off 80,000 employees from the department
Ross Barrera has been helping veterans in Starr County for the last three years as a veterans service officer.
News of job cuts to coming to the Department of Veterans Affairs leaves him wondering what's next.
“We do have a big population of the Vietnam era folks here in Starr County, they do require that personal interaction,” Barrera said.
Barrera said veterans with disabilities need to go to their appointments, and missing one comes at a cost.
Barrera said he knows Vietnam War vets might not be the most tech-savvy, and they rely on VA staff for help.
On Wednesday, Veteran Affairs Secretary Doug Collins announced plans to cut over 80,000 jobs from the agency.
READ MORE: Trump administration plans to cut 80,000 employees from Veterans Affairs
“Things need to change. VA is conducting a department-wide review of its organization, operations, and structure,” Collins said.
Collins said he — along with the White House's Department of Government Efficiency — want to drop staffing to 2019 levels of just under 400,000 employees.
Democratic Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez says the cuts should be done carefully.
“We have 50,000 veterans in South Texas that rely on the VA for healthcare, for housing — these aren't freebies," Gonzalez said. "These are things people wore a uniform and fought for our freedom and signed on that dotted line, and our end of the bargain was to assure that they had those benefits."
Collins said the cuts will not impact health care or benefits to veterans and VA beneficiaries.
It's a promise Barrera said he hopes the VA department will keep.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen respite center seeing nearly ‘zero’ visitors since Trump took office
-
New police chief sworn in for Weslaco
-
Valley Veterans Affairs office reacts to plans to lay off 80,000 employees...
-
Weslaco fire chief warns of increase in risk of fires due to...
-
Valley residents discuss what they're giving up for Lent during Ash Wednesday...
Sports Video
-
Harlingen South soccer star Damaris Solis signs with Nelson University
-
UTRGV baseball rises to 4th in the nation in RPI
-
Final Four Trophy Tour makes stop in RGV as San Antonio prepares...
-
UTRGV wins thriller in season finale against Southeastern
-
UTRGV MBB head coach Kahil Fennell named Joe B. Hall award finalist