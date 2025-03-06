Valley Veterans Affairs office reacts to plans to lay off 80,000 employees from the department

Ross Barrera has been helping veterans in Starr County for the last three years as a veterans service officer.

News of job cuts to coming to the Department of Veterans Affairs leaves him wondering what's next.

“We do have a big population of the Vietnam era folks here in Starr County, they do require that personal interaction,” Barrera said.

Barrera said veterans with disabilities need to go to their appointments, and missing one comes at a cost.

Barrera said he knows Vietnam War vets might not be the most tech-savvy, and they rely on VA staff for help.

On Wednesday, Veteran Affairs Secretary Doug Collins announced plans to cut over 80,000 jobs from the agency.

READ MORE: Trump administration plans to cut 80,000 employees from Veterans Affairs

“Things need to change. VA is conducting a department-wide review of its organization, operations, and structure,” Collins said.

Collins said he — along with the White House's Department of Government Efficiency — want to drop staffing to 2019 levels of just under 400,000 employees.

Democratic Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez says the cuts should be done carefully.

“We have 50,000 veterans in South Texas that rely on the VA for healthcare, for housing — these aren't freebies," Gonzalez said. "These are things people wore a uniform and fought for our freedom and signed on that dotted line, and our end of the bargain was to assure that they had those benefits."

Collins said the cuts will not impact health care or benefits to veterans and VA beneficiaries.

It's a promise Barrera said he hopes the VA department will keep.

Watch the video above for the full story.