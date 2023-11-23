Valley veterinarian warns against feedings Thanksgiving food to dogs

An Edinburg-based veterinarian is reminding the public to keep their dogs away from the dinner table this Thanksgiving.

Dr. Lucas Hinojosa of Edinburg-McAllen Veterinary Clinic said while turkey is OK for dogs to eat, turkey skin and bones are not.

“There's a lot of fat in our foods and if the dogs get too much of that they could get pancreatitis, get some serious GI issues, and you're having to spend money on emergency visits,” Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa said he sees many dogs come into his clinic after Thanksgiving. The dogs come in after consuming food they shouldn’t have.

“I've seen some cases where they just get stuck in the intestine, they just can't move anywhere so they gotta go in there and remove it — even from the colon,” Hinojosa added.

According to Hinojosa, dogs should stay away from stuffing, gravy, onions, mashed potatoes, pies and anything with seeds.

