Valley-wide early voting underway

Valley voters are headed back to the polls this week to choose mayors, school board members and how much of your property tax money goes to public schools.

"We have a total of 11 elections happening right now,” said Hidalgo County Elections Department Asst. Administrator Hilda Salinas.

And that's just in Hidalgo County.

"We do also have another election happening and that's the constitutional amendment election,” Salinas said.

There are two state constitutional amendments on the ballot.

Proposition 1 allows the state legislature to reduce the limitation on the total amount of taxes that can be imposed and used by public schools from the home of someone who is elderly or disabled to reflect the reduction from the previous tax year.

Proposition 2 asks if you are in favor or not of increasing the amount of the homestead exemption from taxes that go to public schools from $25,000 to $40,000.

When you do arrive at your polling site, remember only those who are disabled will have the option to vote curbside.

Early voting started Monday and will continue through May 3. Election Day is May 7.

For early voting locations and more election resources, head to krgv.com/elections.