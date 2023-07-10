Valley woman currently battling fungal meningitis
A local woman is one of the people in the Rio Grande Valley currently in the hospital with fungal meningitis.
Juan Tapia says his wife, 31-year-old Cristal Tapia, first started getting really bad headaches. He says Cristal went to the emergency room twice, but doctors thought she was just suffering from migraines.
"She's like, 'babe I can't, I can't move, like my head hurts, my head hurts', you know. And as soon as I got closer I felt heat, like I felt she was burning up," Juan said.
He says it wasn't until her third visit that doctors noticed something when they performed a spinal tap.
Right now, local and federal health officials are keeping a close eye on these cases of fungal meningitis.
More News
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships