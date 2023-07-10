Valley woman currently battling fungal meningitis

A local woman is one of the people in the Rio Grande Valley currently in the hospital with fungal meningitis.

Juan Tapia says his wife, 31-year-old Cristal Tapia, first started getting really bad headaches. He says Cristal went to the emergency room twice, but doctors thought she was just suffering from migraines.

"She's like, 'babe I can't, I can't move, like my head hurts, my head hurts', you know. And as soon as I got closer I felt heat, like I felt she was burning up," Juan said.

He says it wasn't until her third visit that doctors noticed something when they performed a spinal tap.

Right now, local and federal health officials are keeping a close eye on these cases of fungal meningitis.