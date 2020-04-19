Valley woman organizes essential employee appreciation raffle

One Rio Grande Valley woman organized a raffle for essential employees who are still working amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One by one, 25 essential employees were picked at random in a raffle to win $10 dollars – not a grand prize but a gesture of appreciation.

Michelle Castillo organized the raffle by asking her friends on Facebook to tag someone who is still going out to do a job amid the outbreak – 209 names were entered.

She says she hopes to hold another essential employee raffle in about two weeks once she finishes distributing the money.

