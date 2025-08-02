x

Valley World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

5 hours 43 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, August 02 2025 Aug 2, 2025 August 02, 2025 1:35 PM August 02, 2025 in News - Local

A special birthday celebration was held on Friday for a World War II veteran.

John Ramseier turned 100 years old. He's from Wisconsin, but has lived in the Rio Grande Valley for over 30 years. He says he doesn't have a secret to life, but has a message for when times get tough.

"Just keep breathing, that's what I tell everybody, just keep breathing," Ramseier said.

Harlingen city leaders declared July 30 as John Ramseier Day.

