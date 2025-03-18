Valluco gang member arrested following police chase in Brownsville

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a confirmed Valluco gang member on charges of evading arrest and possession of marijuana, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said 35-year-old Michael Anthony Montoya, of San Juan, led police in a vehicle pursuit before crashing at the intersection of Crockett Avenue and State Highway 48 in Brownsville.

Montoya was found in possession of about 199 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $159,792, according to Hernandez. He was taken to Cameron County Jail.