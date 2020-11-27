Vandals destroy holiday decorations in Weslaco neighborhood

Vandals struck a Weslaco neighborhood early Thanksgiving morning.

They destroyed lights, damaged holiday decorations and left water faucets running all night long.

"This all happened between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. in the morning," said Jaime Gonzalez of Weslaco, who caught the vandals on his security cameras. "We didn't notice it until 3 a.m. in the morning. By that time, they were long gone and all the damage had been done."

Neighbors found their inflatable holiday decorations stuffed down storm drains and Christmas lights destroyed.

"It's mind-boggling why they would do something like this in our community," Gonzalez said.

