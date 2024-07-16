x

Vehicle crashes into brick wall in Edinburg, no injuries reported

Tuesday, July 16 2024

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash at the 500 block of Central Park Street on Monday night.

A city of Edinburg spokesperson said a vehicle drove into a backyard after striking a brick wall. Witnesses said the driver was being reckless before the collision.

No injuries were reported, and the crash remains under investigation.

