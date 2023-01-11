Vehicle crashes into entrance of Weslaco hospital
A vehicle crashed into the emergency room entrance at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, according to Weslaco police spokesman Miguel Angel Martinez.
Police declined to release further details, adding that the crash is under investigation.
Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates.
