Vehicle crashes into entrance of Weslaco hospital

51 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, January 11 2023 Jan 11, 2023 January 11, 2023 9:54 PM January 11, 2023 in News - Local
KRGV photo.

A vehicle crashed into the emergency room entrance at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, according to Weslaco police spokesman Miguel Angel Martinez.

Police declined to release further details, adding that the crash is under investigation.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates.

